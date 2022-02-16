MEMPHIS, Tenn.– All eyes are on Memphis Light, Gas and Water as the Mid-South braces for another storm that could cause power outages and downed trees.

Thursday’s weather conditions call for damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly even tornadoes.

The severe weather comes at a time when MLGW is still making repairs from the ice storm. Almost two weeks ago more than 270,000 people were left without power.

Despite the timing, they say they’re ready.

Ahead of the storm, MLGW said they are bringing in additional personnel. The utility company said there are fifteen crews in town right now and that number is expected to double Thursday.

“With winds of that strong there’s a possibly that there will knock down some of our lines and also some of the trees limbs,” said MLGW spokesperson Gale Jones Carson. “We do have equipment and damage that we are working on, still working on, but I don’t know if this storm will make it worse we may have new damage but in the event that we do we will have crews working.”

As far as what MLGW plans on doing different this time around, Carson said they will work on the largest circuits first.

“We will work the largest circuits first, get the most customers on first, work very hard to make sure we communicate through our communication systems with our customers on status of their outages,” she said.

If you experience any power outages from the storm or notice any damage be sure to report it to MLGW online or call them at (901)-544-6500.