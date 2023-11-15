MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas, and Water is offering free space heaters or electric blankets to low-income seniors and disabled residents to help them stay warm this winter.

The utility company is partnering with Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc. to give 100 electric blankets and 100 space heaters to eligible customers through the Power of Warmth program.

The applicant must be a Shelby County resident who is disabled and/or a low-income senior (60 years or older) with an MLGW account in their name.

Applications will only be accepted online at mlgw.com/powerofwarmth through Nov. 30 or until all units have been committed. Applicants will need:

An MLGW bill in your name

A Tennessee State ID or Driver’s License to verify age and address

Most recent pay stub, social security income statement or bank statement showing direct deposit

Disability documentation (if applicable)

MLGW says those who qualify will be notified by Jan. 5, 2024 via text with information on when and where to pick up their heater or blanket.