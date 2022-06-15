MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TVA customers used a record amount of electricity this week as people cranked up the air conditioning to combat a sweltering heat wave.

The Tennessee Valley Authority, which supplies power to more than 10,000 customers in seven states, said that at 6 p.m. Monday, its power system provided 31,311 megawatts of energy at a region-wide average temperature of 94 degrees. The previous record for June was 31,098 megawatts on June 29, 2012.

The utility provider stressed its power grid successfully handled the load. So, how are the systems holding up in the Memphis area?

MLGW, the area’s largest local utility provider Shelby County, did not provide exact figures for electricity usage but said it is tracking how much power the electric system consumes every day. TVA supplies the electricity to MLGW.

“MLGW has taken measures to mitigate possible low-voltage issues and actively monitors the system for circuit overloads,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “TVA forecasts MLGW’s daily load and supplies adequate power for commercial, industrial and residential customers.”

At midday Tuesday, more than 5,000 local customers were without power for a few hours. However, the company said that outage was due to a wreck that knocked down a utility pole.

Wednesday, the company’s outage map showed only a few dozen localized outages.

Much of the Mid-South remained under a Heat Advisory on Wednesday. The National Weather Service said the heat index — a measure of how hot the air actually feels — could reach 107 degrees. Aside from a brief cooldown over the weekend, those conditions are expected to last for several days.

MLGW urged people to stay indoors, hydrate, and keep older people, children, and pets in air-conditioned spaces. offered some tips to

For ideas on keeping costs low during the summer months, visit https://www.mlgw.com/residential/summertips.