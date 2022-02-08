MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW and the Mid-South Food Bank are sponsoring a mobile food pantry on Tuesday.

This comes after the ice storm that happened last week that left thousands without power.

Mid-South Food Bank donated food items to help up to 500 households that were affected by the storm.

The food pantry will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.at the Joyce M. Blackmon Training Center on Raleigh Lagrange Road.

One person from each household must show valid identification that includes their address or a document, such as a light bill, with their address.