MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water claims a survey has shown that Memphis has some of the lowest utility rates in the country.

MLGW says it recently completed its annual “Comparative Rates Survey” and compared Memphis’ combined electric, gas and water utility rates with other cities around the United States.

“We are proud to continue offering some of the lowest utility rates in the country,” MLGW President JT Young said in a statement released Thursday. “Each year, we strive to deliver the best possible price and highest quality service.

This announcement comes months after MLGW customers complained about seeing price hikes. Some customers stated their bills had doubled or tripled.

In February, MLGW said, “Customers may see an increase in their bills during the coldest and warmest times of the year due to their increased consumption of electricity and/or gas.”

MLGW also reportedly implemented small rate increases from the Way Forward Plan in January. Electricity went up by 1.5%, while gas went up 2% and water went up 5%.

According to MLGW, it surveyed 39 cities to complete the report for 2022. The full survey is available below.