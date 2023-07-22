MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW said they are making strong progress this weekend after severe storms left around 216,000 customers in the dark this week.

Following Tuesday’s storm, over 120,000 customers were without power. By early Friday afternoon, Memphis Light Gas & Water’s outage map showed around 16,000 customers in the dark.

However, Friday’s storms brought winds over 75 mph, bringing the total number of outages to around 71,000.

MLGW said as of 9 a.m. Saturday morning, the number of customers impacted was reduced to 29,000

The utility company said crews will prioritize outages that will bring back the largest number of customers as soon as possible. Some crews will also be dedicated to restoring power to those who have been without power since Tuesday evening.

Customers should still call to report their outage and not assume MLGW is aware of it. To report an outage, call 901-544-6500.