MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of north Shelby County after power outages caused by Sunday’s storm left the area with low water pressure.

The utility company says there are no reports of impact on water quality, but a precautionary boil water advisory is required when water pressure drops below 20 psi. Crews are working to restore power so the pressure can return to normal.

The map below shows what area is affected:

Courtesy: MLGW

MLGW is asking those who live in the affected area to not drink the water without boiling it first. Let the water boil for three minutes and let it cool before using or use bottled water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice.