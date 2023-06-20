MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday’s thunderstorms that left thousands of people without electricity in Memphis area. Days later, some of them are still in the dark.

Christopher Payne says his home in Whitehaven is one of many still without power. He says neighbors along Cane Ridge Drive haven’t seen any MLGW crews, and they feel forgotten.

“No response at this point. We haven’t seen anyone with any trucks of that nature come out and do any service for the power and check on our needs over here,” Payne said. “It’s been very difficult losing your food you’ve already prepared for the Juneteenth weekend.”

Sunday morning and evening, thunderstorms created widespread power outages across the Mid-South, impacting more than 48,000 MLGW customers. At last check Tuesday, that number was down to about 2,000.

MLGW says 36 repair crews, 27 troubleshooting crews, and 20 engineers, along with several out-of-town crews are working around the clock.

But restoration is slow going because of the large number of small outages, almost all caused by falling trees, limbs and other vegetation, she said.

“I want to say on behalf of MLGW that we’re sorry that it’s taken us a little longer to get to them. We are working 24/7 around the clock,” said Gale Jones Carson, vice president of community and external affairs at MLGW.

Carson said the utility company is optimistic it can have most customers’ power restored by Tuesday evening, with full restoration Wednesday.

Payne said he hopes the utility can achieve its goal as he and others brace for another day without power.

“We’re blessed that we have fairly decent weather while we’re facing these challenges, but the three and four days of delay and no one out here to service our needs is a concern,” he said.