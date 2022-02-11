MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Families impacted by last week’s ice storm got a little relief from MLGW as the utility company not only turned lights back on, but also restocked refrigerators.

People waited in a line stretching all the way from Chelsea Avenue to Jackson Avenue outside the Dave Wells Community Center on Friday for MLGW’s Mobile Food Pantry.

One woman, who was second in line, said she lined up five hours before the start of the giveaway.

“The grocery store shelves are bare. You know, trying to get food has been really, really rough,” Tanisha Swain said.

Tens of thousands of people were without power due to last week’s ice storm.

“We just got lights on yesterday. I’m happy to have an event like this because I lost a lot of food,” Earl Ingram said.

MLGW says the food is donated in partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank to help up 500 households affected by the recent ice storm.

At its peak, more than 120,000 customers were without power due to downed trees and powerlines. That number has dwindled significantly.

“It’s not their fault. Things happen and we got to be patient,” Swain said.

MLGW says all customers’ power should be fully restored by Saturday.

If you missed out on the food giveaway, MLGW is providing additional assistance to those affected by last week’s storm. See details here.