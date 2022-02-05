MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas, and Water officials are still in the process of restoring power to Memphis residents after the ice storm that began on Thursday.

During a press conference, MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young said there are around 90,000 customers without power.

“We expect that by the end of today, by midnight tonight, probably 25,000 to 30,000 customers who are out right now will not be out tonight,” he said. “We have about 81 crews now working in our communities trying to get power restored.”

Young also said MLGW expects for 90% customers to have power restored by Monday.

Director of Public Works Robert Knecht said about 432 trees were down and they have removed 60 percent of them with plans to remove the rest by Sunday.

Senior Vice President Alonzo Weaver said 12 to13 poles were damaged in the Raleigh and Frayser area.

“Our process involve getting the circuits back first,” Weaver said. “That’s where we can get the most customers on.”

Young said they prioritize power restoration based on the number of customers without power.

“We are looking at how many customers we can get back on quickly. We are not looking at neighborhoods or communities,” Young said. “We are looking at the circuits first and where we can pick up the most customers most efficiently and safely. It is indifferent about where those areas are. It is about the numbers of customers that have been impacted.”

Vice President Alonzo Weaver said the company are also making sure that public health and safety facilities, such as hospitals and water pumping stations have power.