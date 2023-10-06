MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Routine gas maintenance will be performed by Memphis, Light, Gas, and Water on Winchester Road next week.

According to MLGW, maintenance will take place west of South Houston Levee Road, and an odor of gas will be released in the air as part of the work.

The public within the surrounding area may smell mercaptan in the air, which is the chemical odorant that MLGW adds to natural gas to give it the rotten egg or sulfur smell so it can be easily detected.

MLGW says the routine work will be performed on Oct. 9 and Oct. 10 around 7:00 a.m. It could last until 2:00 p.m. on each day.

The strong odor could be smelled during those mornings depending on wind and weather conditions.