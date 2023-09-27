MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water will help assist customers with their delayed billing issues at their downtown community office on Saturday.

Information on assistance programs such as weatherization, energy efficiency kits, and financial assistance through the Community Services Agency or the Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association will also be available.

MLGW customers need to bring a valid picture ID and can park in the Beale Street Landing garage for free. However, customers must bring their parking stubs into the community office for a security officer to validate them.

The office is located at 245 South Main Street and will be open from 8 a.m. until noon.

MLGW says customers can schedule an appointment to see a credit counselor in person by using the QLESS app or scheduling online here.