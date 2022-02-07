MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – Thousands of Shelby County residents were still without power Monday after last week’s devastating ice storm. Monday marked the 5th day of the power crisis, leaving lots of families in a tough spot.

As of Monday evening, Tarsha Lewis’s Whitehaven home on Clarice Drive was still dark and cold.

“Last time we checked it was like 40-something (degrees in the house),” Lewis said. “We have blankets and we’ve just been cuddling up in one room trying to keep the heat to ourselves.”

Lewis said the power is still out at her son’s home too.

“And he have two small kids,” Lewis said. “So, it’s kind of hectic on him too.”

MLGW President J.T. Young said more than 1,000 workers are addressing the problem with roughly 80 crews from out-of-town assisting.

“We completely understand the frustration you’re experiencing and know that it is certainly a challenge to get things back to normal when you can’t have the power that you’re used to having,” Young said. “So, we’re working diligently to get that restored.”

MLGW officials said roughly 90 percent of Shelby County should have power Monday night and crews are working to get the power back on for everyone by the end of the week. They say all the fallen trees are making if difficult for crews to access and fix damaged power lines.

One woman’s power on Linwood Road was restored Monday afternoon hours after she left a hotel she’d been staying at since Thursday and couldn’t afford anymore.

“The expense of it was mounting,” she said. “I’m really glad (the power) came back on.”