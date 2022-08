MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW says an employee was killed on the job Thursday afternoon.

MLGW says lineman Michael Nowlin was fatally injured on a job site in the 7400 block of Barrett Oaks. Nowlin had been with MLGW since 2004.

The details surrounding Nowlin’s death have not been released at this time.

MLGW says the accident is under investigation.

According to MLGW, Nowlin is the 37th employee to have died in the line of duty.