MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas & Water has released new details about the death of an employee.

MLGW says troubleshooter Michael Stewart was killed after an “electrical contact” Friday morning.

Stewart was killed while working in the area of Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road. Memphis Police responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. Friday. At the time, Memphis Police said Stewart fell from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Stewart had been with MLGW since 2001. MLGW says Stewart’s death is still under investigation.