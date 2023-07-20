MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It has now been nearly 48 hours in the dark for more than 20,000 Memphis, Light, Gas, and Water customers.

One MLGW customer, Charlene Ross, says she is frustrated and fed up after crews came to her home but said they couldn’t work until her landlords remove the giant tree that fell on her house.

“I just figured as a human somebody would care you know but I don’t know what else to say or do,” Ross said.

Ross said on Tuesday night a tree fell knocking out power at her home and several houses nearby. She called the owner of her rental property but they are awaiting estimates for tree cutters, meaning it could be another three days before the tree is removed and even longer before MLGW restores her power.

“I don’t know what else to do and I’m telling them we don’t have nowhere else to go let alone can’t get our car out the garage because of the way it came down or whatever,” Ross said. “But I don’t know. I just ain’t never seen nothing like that.”

In the meantime, she says she’s struggling with her grandchildren and disabled brother in her care and all of their food has spoiled.