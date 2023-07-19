MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many MLGW customers hope to get some relief as crews work in the scorching temperatures to restore power after Tuesday’s storms.

MLGW’s President and CEO Doug McGowen said 35 additional crews from outside of the area arrived Wednesday to help get the lights back on.

Once again, Amber Miller was one of thousands of MLGW customers left in the dark.

We talked to Miller Wednesday as she waited for the lights to come back at her Raleigh home. We first met her back on June 28. She was without power for three days following that round of severe weather.

She was armed with her fan while speaking with us. It’s one of the ways she tries to stay cool.

“Use this fan, cold towel, cold showers, sit in the truck with AC,” she said.

Miller is still left in a financial burden after losing her groceries in the last storm.

“I still haven’t gotten my replacement EBT, thanks to you, you told me about it, because I wouldn’t have never knew because I was out of power,” she said.

For those living along Autumn Evening Lane, it was an excruciating evening as power went out during one of the hottest days of the season.

William Bell said his wife, an always attentive mother, had to peek out in order to see what Mother Nature was up to.

“She knew that I knew she was going to go out and find out,” he said.

Unfortunately, she saw fallen power lines throughout the neighborhood just off East Holmes Road. The next day, crews were finally able to begin restoring power.

Photo by Jerrita Patterson, WREG

It’s a tedious task Mr. Bell knows well.

“Yeah, I used to be a lineman at MLGW years ago so I used do this actual work, so I know what’s going on,” Bell said.

With one thing being certain, Bell did not have the urge to come out of retirement to help with repairs.

“Not at all. I was a good lineman when I was doing that,” he said.

No power meant no air conditioning or fan to cool off. In order to keep cool, others like Donald Chism, who have called the area home for quite some time, spent the night away from his home.

He said before he left, he saw the storm move in quickly.

“All of a sudden we hear this ‘whoop’ and the lights flickered and about two minutes later it went bad,” he said.

He took a closer look and saw the culprit was a toppled tree.

Photo by Jerrita Patterson, WREG

“When I came out that’s when I saw the tree all the way across from this side to the other side,” he said.

Crews are making progress with repairing and rebuilding what was destroyed during this summer storm. Those we spoke with say they knew something was up when the power lines started coming down.

MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen addressed the outages Wednesday saying the big problems were caused by lightning hitting MLGW substations and gusting winds that knocked down power lines, power poles, trees, and tree branches.

“First some lightning hit our substations causing them to trip offline. We have those back on now. Those substations serve very large areas in the city,” he said. “These are all of our friends, these are all of our families that are also impacted. “

This latest round of outages comes as MLGW has pushed for an expanded, more than $200 million contract for tree trimming to get back on track and help prevent future problems.

It’s something Miller welcomes. As for the immediate future, Miller said she will keep praying and hoping MLGW gets her power restored.

“Please help us so we won’t continue to keep going through this, please,” she said.

It appears Miller’s prayers were answered. We checked with Miller and her power was restored. Meanwhile, it’s nearly 20 hours in for Bell and Chism. They said the only thing left to do is remain patient as they are watching this to the very end.

As for full restoration, MLGW’s CEO said “Based on history, it’s going to be a couple of days at least.”