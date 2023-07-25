MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you are experiencing low water pressure in the Memphis area Tuesday night, you are not alone.

MLGW said an “event” at one of their substations caused a drop in voltage across their distribution system, impacting the water pumping stations and causing low pressure in some areas.

They did not specify what the event was or which areas were affected.

The utility company said the water pumping stations are returning online and the pressure will be back to normal. They also said there are no issues with water quality.