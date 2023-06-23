MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas, and Water customers say they have not received their utility bill in months.

These MLGW customers say that they are worried about possible disconnections or eventual bills they will not be able to afford.

LaToya Clark says her son hasn’t received a utility bill since back in April.

“The last payment was due on April 7 and we’re almost into July,” Clask said. “I just want honesty that he won’t see a huge light bill, you know because it’s not going to be less. So, we were just concerned that he didn’t want to get disconnected.”

Greg Gardner, another MLGW customer, says the same thing has happened to him and it is an ongoing problem.

“I called MLGW and said it was a meter issue,” Gardner said. “They were working on it and if I wanted to make a payment and that would be fine, and I had no bill or anything and they said hang on for a few days and it’ll be resolved. Well, months went by, second, third month, and fourth month.”

Clark and Gardner reached out to WREG after contacting MLGW customer service representatives.

“She advised that 20,000 other customers were going through this and I’m like I need to call News Channel 3,” Clark said.

After WREG contacted MLGW they said, “We are still working to resolve issues with our gas and water meters. As we reported in February, we are no longer delaying bills when there is a zero reading. However, if a meter reading results in an abnormally high bill, we will hold the bill for further research.”

Gardner tells WREG that his MLGW bill issue was just resolved.

“Just yesterday I got an online bill, and I owed them a small amount and luckily, I had been making payments the whole time,” Gardner said. “So, appears possibly it has been resolved, but like I said it was four or five months without any information.”

However, the Clark family still awaits an MLGW bill and their smart meter to be fixed.

“It needs to be resolved and I say if you’re waiting on parts, if you’re waiting on equipment to come in get the meter readers back out there. I mean they have jobs,” Clark said.

MLGW recommends you still make a payment even if you don’t get a bill.