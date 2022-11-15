MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three utility crew members were robbed a few days ago while working outside an Oakhaven apartment complex, and police may have a lead as a photo of an unknown man was taken on one of the stolen cell phones.

What started with three MLGW crew members working on a transformer transformed into a night of terror. Detectives said the utility workers were at the Woodlake Apartments Friday night off Winchester Road.

The victims describe two men wearing dark clothes coming out of the darkness. One man instructed them not to move, while the second man was pointing a gun.

Cell phones and wallets were the first items the robbers grabbed. Then, the victims were teased and taunted as they were ordered to remove their work boots so the robbers could see their “white socks.”

Before leaving, the thieves demanded more and that was for the workers to “hurry up and fix” whatever it was they were working on.

From there, the two men peddled away on bicycles. If that’s not shocking enough, after the robbery, one of the victims received notification that a photo was taken on his stolen phone and uploaded to the cloud.

Image provided by Memphis Police

Police released the above photo, calling this man a ‘person of interest.’

Neighbors want the person or persons responsible behind bars. In fact, neighbors are telling us their sense of safety feels absolutely violated. That’s all the more reason why neighbors say they remain on high alert.

WREG reached out to both MLGW and those with the complex to get their reaction. We will update this story as more information becomes available.