MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas, and Water has announced that they have contracted with Utility Partners of America to help repair gas and water meters that are not working.

According to MLGW, the UPA contractors will have UPA-marked vehicles and carry MLGW badges when accessing meters on customers’ properties.

Utility Partners of America marked vehicles. (Photo courtesy: MLGW)

MLGW contractors. (Photo courtesy: MLGW)

MLGW says before working on the meters, the contractors will knock on the customer’s door to notify them.

They do not need to enter the customer’s home and they will not ask for any kind of payment.

If the customer is not home, the contractors will still try to access the meters. If the meters are not accessible, the contractors will leave a contact number for customers to schedule a second visit.

By December 2024, MLGW says they plan to permanently repair 38,000 meters and complete delayed billing work by January 2024.