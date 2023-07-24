MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after Memphis Light Gas & Water says a family member of the utility’s CEO Doug McGowen received threats from a frustrated customer Friday evening.

This comes as crews continue working to restore power for thousands of customers after the Mid-South was hit with multiple storms with strong winds last week.

MLGW released the following statement Monday afternoon addressing the incident, saying in part:

“Our community has been battered by an unprecedented number of strong storms since early June. We understand how incredibly frustrating and inconvenient it can be to lose power, food, and medicines — even more so when it happens multiple times in a short span.

However, that frustration should not be visited on our employees or their families. It is out of bounds and inappropriate to harass, intimidate or threaten employees who have been working incredibly hard, in arduous circumstances, to restore power to our neighbors, friends, and family. Threats against MLGW employees or their families will not be tolerated.”

MLGW said Monday morning that about 212,000 customers had their power restored, out of 216,000 that experienced outages last week.

WREG is working to gather more information about the incident.