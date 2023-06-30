MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW’s president apologized to customers suffering through severe heat as some endure power outages stretching into their fifth day.

“Every day since Sunday we’ve called Memphis Light, Gas and Water, and every day we get two or three different times and nothing has happened,” said Northaven resident Aline Turner. “This is my fifth day, and I’ve been out here, no heat, no electricity. I’ve lost all my food. And it’s pitiful.”

Overnight, a gentleman called WREG from Bartlett, complaining that his power went out again after it was fixed earlier this week. It turns out he’s not alone.

Doug McGowen with MLGW says his crews are dealing with additional outages from drivers hitting poles and other non-storm related damage.

He also says thousands of customers lost electricity Thursday when two circuits became overloaded and went back offline.

McGowen has asked everyone to raise their thermostats to 78 degrees to lower the energy demand and prevent new blackouts.

“To all of those customers, I’m sorry for what you’re going through,” he said. “I know how difficult it can be in the absence of a utility and commodity that you rely on for your daily life to help you cook, clean, and stay cool, importantly.

“We understand how urgent the situation is, especially with the heat. We’re going to do everything we can to get your power back on as quickly as we can.”

Over the last few days, MLGW has replaced 350 wooden poles. The yearly average is 600.

Crews have also replaced “miles and miles” of distribution lines, and hundreds of transformers, switches and fuses.

Most importantly, power has been restored for more than 105,000 customers.

