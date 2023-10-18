MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas & Water’s board on Wednesday approved a 12% electricity rate increase for three years beginning in 2024.

Gas and water rates would remain the same. MLGW’s budget must be approved by the City Council before it goes into effect.

MLGW President and CEO Doug McGowen will go before the council in November. If approved, customers would see the increase in their January bill.

McGowen says for an average 4,000-kilowatt-hour customer, which is about a modest size Memphis home, that’s about $5 per month increase on your on your electric charge on your bill.

The company is starting on a $1.2 billion project to improve the region’s electrical system reliability after numerous power outages. The electrical increase will fund more tree trimming and work on substations so more people don’t lose power.

MLGW says even with the increase, average bills will remain the lowest in the country, among utilities surveyed.

MLGW’s board also approved purchasing 65 acres in Cordova for $31.4 million to establish a new headquarters, replacing the one on Main Street.

This story will be updated.