MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is asking all customers to limit non-essential water uses as they work to fix or isolate main breaks and broken water services.

The utility company said residential customers should limit water usage by doing the following:

Not washing vehicles

Washing clothes and dishes only when necessary and by hand using a dishpan if possible

Not letting the water run while shaving

Taking short showers instead of tub baths (Turning off the water flow while soaping or

shampooing. If you must use a tub, close the drain before turning on the water and fill the tub only half full.)

Not using water to defrost frozen foods (Thaw in the refrigerator overnight instead)

Sweeping driveways, sidewalks and steps rather than hosing off

Commercial and Industrial customers are asked to limit water usage by doing the following:

No flushing out any systems unless necessary

Cutting back to 75% usage unless water is needed for production of goods and services

Any nurseries, garden centers, etc. should only use the amount of water necessary to keep plants alive

During a press conference Monday, MLGW CEO Doug McGowen said the utility has addressed 22 water main breaks that are causing low water pressure across the city and fixed 19 of them.

They have also turned off 177 leaks since Sunday night, though there are more than 100 that still need to be fixed.

MLGW is asking customers to call the 24-hour emergency number (901-528-4465) if you see water coming out of the ground or running out of homes and businesses.