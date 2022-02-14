MEMPHIS, Tenn.– All original power outages caused by the ice storm on Feb. 3 have been restored, Memphis Light, Gas and Water announced Monday.

The damages from Winter Storm Landon interrupted power for more than 233,000 MLGW customers in comparison to the ice storm of February 1994, which interrupted power for 281,000 customers.

MLGW said 90 outside line crews and 78 tree trimming crews assisted in the restoration efforts.

MLGW also said newer outages are being addressed Monday. Customers without power should call 544-6500 to report the outage.