MEMPHIS, Tenn. – It took less than a minute for a car load of thieves to steal a woman’s car parked outside an East Memphis hotel, and it was all caught on camera.

The theft happened May 26 at the Doubletree in the 5000 block of Sanderlin.

In the surveillance video released by police, you can see the victim get out of her 2011 Kia Sorento and walk toward the hotel, and an orange Jeep Renegade back up next to her vehicle.

Two young men jump out of the Jeep, open her passenger-side door, get inside, and drive off in the white SUV. The Renegade takes off in the opposite direction with at least two other people inside.

The victim told police she thought she had put the key to her Kia in her pocket, but when she came outside and saw her car was gone realized she had left her key inside the vehicle.

Investigators said the 2018 Jeep Renegade the thieves arrived in was stolen and used for several auto burglaries in the Applin Farms area.

It appeared the car thieves were casing vehicles outside the Doubletree.

The hotel is right next to the Sanderlin Centre. There is a SkyCop camera in the strip mall parking lot near the hotel. No word on how long that camera has been there.

Over the last month, 29 car thefts have been reported within a half mile of the hotel, according to the Memphis Police Department’s crime stats.

If you recognize the people who took part in the car theft or have any information that can help police, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.