MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Como, Mississippi, woman is facing charges in connection with the death of her infant in Hernando.

According to the Hernando Police Department, at around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers learned that a woman had brought her dead 22-month-old child to Baptist DeSoto Hospital in Southaven.

Hernando Police say investigators interviewed the woman, who has been identified as 22-year-old Quantella Towns. Police say that investigators identified “multiple inconsistencies” regarding the death of her child.

Thursday morning, Towns was arrested and charged with “child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm.” Towns has also been charged with the contribution to the neglect of delinquency of a child, giving a false statement to law enforcement, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and not having a card as proof of insurance.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Department took Towns into custody at her Como home. According to Hernando Police, Towns is currently being held at the DeSoto County jail on a $100,000 bond.