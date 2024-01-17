OXFORD, Miss. — A teenager is now in jail after police say he broke into seven cars in Oxford, Mississippi, and stole items out of them.

Quintez Da’Quan Hall, 19, of Sardis, Mississippi, is charged with seven counts of auto burglary.

On January 9 at 11:07 p.m., officers say they responded to a concerned citizen’s call. Three individuals were reportedly walking around The Greens Apartments’ parking lot and pulling on door handles.

According to the Oxford Police Department, when they arrived at the apartment complex, they saw the vehicle that the three suspects were reportedly in.

The suspects were driving out of the apartments during that time, but officers say they conducted a traffic stop.

OPD says that is when they found several items in the vehicle that belonged to other people.

One of the passengers was identified as Quintez Da’Quan Hall.

Shortly afterward, investigators arrived at the scene and said at least seven vehicles had been burglarized.

Hall was given a $2,000 bond by a County Court Judge.