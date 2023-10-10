MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River at Memphis has hit an all-time record low, the National Weather Service said Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary data shows the river at -11.01 feet. If verified, that would exceed the previous record of -10.97 feet set on Sept. 24 this year, NWS said.

“Little, if any, improvement is expected with the low water impacting river navigation for foreseeable future,” NWS said.

The Mississippi River also reached record lows last year.

About 60% of U.S. grain exports are taken by barge down the Mississippi to New Orleans, but as river levels drop, the Associated Press has reported that the cost to ship cargo south of St. Louis has soared 77% above the three-year average.

