MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was wanted in Drew, Mississippi for conspiracy to commit murder was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Drew Police obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Stanley Self on October 6 and requested assistance from their Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force out of Oxford, Mississippi to find Self.

The task force developed information that Self was in the Memphis area and reached out to the Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force for assistance.

On Tuesday, Members of the task force, Memphis Police Fugitive, and the Shelby County Fugitive Apprehension Team surrounded a residence in the 2600 block of Lowell Avenue and saw the suspect inside.

After several announcements, authorities entered the residence and apprehended Self and four other people who were there at the time.

Self and one of the individuals, who had a domestic violence warrant out of Shelby County, were arrested. The other individuals didn’t have outstanding warrants.

The U.S. Marshals said Self also had an arrest warrant out of Shelby County.