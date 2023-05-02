MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The suspect of a murder in north Mississippi was captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis Monday afternoon.

Jabroski Lloyd, 32, of Mississippi was wanted on an arrest warrant charging him with murder from an incident that happened in Shelby, Mississippi.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Bolivar County Sheriff’s deputies were responding to a call on January 6 when they discovered a dead man with multiple gunshot wounds lying in the roadway.

The victim was identified as 29-year-old Elvester Trotter.

On January 12, a murder warrant was obtained for Lloyd and the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in Oxford, Mississippi took on the case. Investigators developed information that Lloyd was in the Memphis area.

Monday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Task Force and Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies surrounded a room at the Governor’s Inn in Memphis and knocked on the door before entering the room.

Lloyd was arrested without incident after authorities found him hiding under the bed.

He is awaiting extradition to Mississippi.