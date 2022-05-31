MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi is preparing for an influx of applications after passage of Mississippi’s Medical Cannabis Act, starting Wednesday, June 1.

According to the Mississippi Department of Health, applications and licensing for individuals and businesses starts at 8 a.m.

For individuals, this means patients and medical practitioners.

For faculties, this is for cannabis cultivation, processing and testing.

For services, this is for cannabis transportation and waste disposal.

MS Department of Health said there is a 30-day approval time for licensure and a five-day approval time for patients.

For more information, you can visit their website directly and view a pre-application checklist.