MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 48-year-old man is accused of killing his 66-year-old mother in Mississippi on Saturday.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Bryan Lee Wells allegedly killed his mother, Katherine Tipler, by blunt force trauma to the head.

Officials say the two lived together at a home off Price Loop, off State Road 4 south of Holly Springs. Following the incident, law enforcement believed Wells took his mother’s vehicle.

They put out an alert for the car, and Wells was found and arrested by Olive Branch Police at the overpass bridge at Highway 305 and 302.

Authorities are not releasing the motive.