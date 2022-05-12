MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding an escaped inmate.

Deputies say Richard Patrick walked off from a work detail at the Paul Battle Arena in Tunica, Mississippi around 2:42 p.m. Thursday.

Patrick was being held by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office on a $5,000 bond for the charge of taking of a motor vehicle.

Patrick is described as a 52-year-old man approximately 5’10, weighing 152 pounds.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call law enforcement at 622-363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 622-910-0400.