MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The escapee from Mississippi who was caught in Memphis has been identified by Memphis Police.

Police said on December 22, officers responded to a call that an escapee from a Mississippi jail was in the area of Summer Avenue and White Station Road.

The suspect fled the area on foot but was later captured on I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard after a pursuit.

He was then taken to Baptist East in non-critical condition.

On Monday, police identified the suspect as William Strohm.

William Strohm (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

No further information has been released.