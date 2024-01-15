PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — It was a close call for a Panola County deputy investigating a weather-related crash Sunday afternoon as a winter weather front approached the area.

It happened on Highway 6 west of Terza Road when Deputy Steven McLarty stopped to investigate an accident involving a truck that slid off a slick bridge on Highway 6.

The deputy was interviewing the truck driver when another vehicle struck the truck while the deputy was standing beside it.

“Once the car hit the truck, it swung around and the rear of the truck, hit Steven, and knocked him on the ground,” said Panola County Sheriff Shane Phelps. “He’s gonna be sore. He’s blessed. God was with him.”

The deputy was transported to the hospital for examination, and doctors found no broken bones.

The driver of the vehicle that caused the chain reaction was charged with DUI and a few other charges.

Sheriff Phelps stressed that drivers need to be aware of emergency and law enforcement vehicles during this winter.