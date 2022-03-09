TATE COUNTY, Miss. — A Mississippi grandmother and her boyfriend are charged with child abuse after investigators allege they kept children locked inside a dog cage.

The Tate County Sheriff’s Department began an investigation at a home in the 400 block of Turner Road, east of Senatobia, after receiving a referral Tuesday from Child Protective Services.

Investigators said they found a wire cage with a locking device, and have evidence to believe at some point children had been placed inside. No children were seen in the cage when law enforcement responded.

The sheriff’s office said the cage was allegedly used as a form of punishment.

Four children are involved. The youngest is 4, the oldest 9. The sheriff’s office said they did not appear physically injured or malnourished, and have been placed in another home.

Brenda Faye Dennison, 51, the children’s grandmother, and Adrian Person LeSure, 52, are both charged with two counts of felonious child abuse.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities said more charges could come.

