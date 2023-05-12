MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office says it has put a Blytheville drug house out of business.

Friday, Sheriff Dale Cook posted pictures of the guns and cash seized and the suspects arrested at a home on South 7th Street.

Courtesy: Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff Cook said Thursday, the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Street Crimes Unit, and Sheriff’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant at the residence and found four handguns, an SKS rifle, a small amount of marijuana, a set of digital scales, and money.

The sheriff said all of the weapons seized were loaded and chambered, and one of the guns was reported stolen.

(L to R) Antwung McDougal and Cortney Mullins

Antwung McDougal, 32, and Cortney Mullins, 39, were both taken into custody.

McDougal was charged with possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, possession of marijuana, and possession of an instrument of a crime. Mullins was charged with possession of a firearm, theft by receiving, and possession of an instrument of crime.

Both men are being held on a $120,000 bond.