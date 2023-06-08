MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Election season is in full effect as voters receive another opportunity to meet the candidates that want to be the next Memphis Mayor.

On June 8, The Social Justice Ministry at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church will hold a “Meet the Candidates Night” at the church, which is located at 70 North Bellevue Boulevard in Midtown.

Eight candidates have confirmed that they will be participating in the event. It will start at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and the questions will begin at 6:00 p.m.

WREG’s April Thompson will serve as the moderator of the forum.