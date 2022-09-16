MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering his mother, according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Department.

According to the sheriff’s department, a woman named Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17, 2022. Robbins was last known to be with her son, Taylor Wilbanks.

After a month-long investigation, Wilbanks was charged with her murder.

The Tippah County Sheriff’s Department says U.S. Marshals arrested Wilbanks in Corinth, Mississippi Thursday.

The sherifff’s department says that after conducting interviews, deputies were able to find Robbin’s body. Her body was reportedly found off of County Road 327.

Several agencies reportedly assisted in the search, including Tippah County Search and Rescue, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks.

A motive for the murder has not been released at this time.