MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mid-South Mission of Mercy announced they will reopen their two-day free dental care clinic starting this Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2.



It’s not an April Fool’s joke. They will provide free dental care to anyone who arrives on a first-come first-serve basis.



The event is happening at 2000 Appling Road in Cordova, TN at Bellevue Baptist Church’s gym.



Doors open at 6:00 a.m. and there are no eligibility requirements, no appointments or tickets available.



Services include: fillings, teeth cleanings, and extractions. The clinic is open to adults and children. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.



For more information, visit Mid-South Mission of Mercy’s website.



