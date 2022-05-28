MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A two-year-old has been reported missing after police said he was taken by force from his mother.

Tylan Harris, 2, was reported missing on May 27 by his mother. She told officers that the toddler’s father, Terrell Harris, took him by force four days before she reported him missing.

Tylan was last seen on May 27 being placed into Harris’ black Infiniti G37 around 7 p.m. at Lamar Avenue and Airways Boulevard.

Officers said the Infiniti does not have a windshield and has a drive out tag with black spray-painted tail lights.

Tylan is a black male with a light complexion and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jean shorts and Paw Patrol sandals.

Call (901)-545-2677 with any information on Tylan’s whereabouts.