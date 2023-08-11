MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a teen has been reported missing after a family member allegedly heard him being threatened over the phone.

Memphis Police say 18-year-old Devarious Gee, Jr., has been missing from the 800 block of Juliet since around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

According to police, a family member said Gee called “in distress” and asked for help. The family member reportedly told police that an “unknown person” in the background was threatening Gee.

Memphis Police say the phone abruptly disconnected. Gee has reportedly not been seen or heard from since.

Police say Gee is around 5 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen shirtless and wearing khaki joggers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police at (901) 545-2677.