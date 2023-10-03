MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who was reported missing last month has been found dead, according to Southaven Police Department.

Reports state that Bonita Adams, 36, was hit by a train on Castalia Street and East Person Avenue. After further investigation, it is believed Adams took her own life by standing in front of the train.

Police say that she was found by Memphis Police on Sept. 14, but her identity wasn’t known. She was positively identified on Monday.

Adams was originally reported missing on Sept. 26 after she went missing from a Raceway gas station on Stateline Road on Sept. 13.

Bonita Adams