MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tyler Watkins, who fled during his trial, was found guilty of rape charges and sentenced to prison.

According to reports, even though Watkins didn’t attend court Wednesday, a jury found him guilty of multiple charges. He was sentenced to life plus an additional 176 years.

Watkins had the following charges:

Rape

First-Degree Computer Exploitation of a Child

Producing/Directing Sexual Performance Under 17

Computer Child Pornography

Distributing/Possessing or Viewing Matter Depicting Sexually Explicit Conduct Involving a Child

Sexually Grooming a Child

Child Under 17 Sex Performance

Crittenden County says Watkins, 29, is at large and considered to be armed and dangerous.

“He’s been in our facilities numerous times,” said Todd Grooms, Crittenden County Chief Deputy. “He showed up for court yesterday but did not show up for court today. They discovered that his ankle monitor was still at his residence, and he had cut it off.”

Watkins is still on the run. If you see him, call CrimeStoppers at 870-732-4444. Anyone with information leading to his arrest could earn up to $2,000.