This story has been updated with information from Friday morning’s press conference. See all updates below.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department says they are currently searching the area for a missing 3-year-old.

Shelby County Deputies spent Friday morning searching for missing 3-year-old Israel Powell. He was last seen by his family Thursday night at his home on Laurel Springs Drive wearing a black shirt and multicolored socks.

Israel Powell

Neighbors said deputies went door to door looking for any evidence or surveillance video that could lead them to the child’s whereabouts.

“My heart dropped. I was like oh my god I cannot imagine because I do have a four old granddaughter. And I’m thinking they were coming to tell me that something was wrong with my granddaughter,” said one neighbor.

According to a spokesman with the sheriff’s office, a resident called around 1 a.m. saying two young people were running around the lakeside in the middle of the subdivision. When deputies arrived, they found a 4-year-old little girl but not the second person.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Methodist Germantown. There is no word on her current condition.

Hours later around 5:30 a.m., deputies received a call from a woman reporting her two children missing. The 4-year-old was identified as one of the woman’s children. However, her son, Israel, was nowhere to be found.

“Check your cameras. Let us know. Check every part of your yard, your backyard. inside, outside, whatever. We want this young boy to be found. A 3-year-old being missing that long, there’s definitely some danger for sure,” said Shelby County Sheriff Public Information Officer John Morris.

Deputies spent a lot of time not just knocking on doors but also looking near the lake where Israel’s sister was found since it’s believed he may have been there, as well.

The lake is about five blocks from the children’s home. Deputies have not said why the children left their house in the first place.

Israel is 2’2” tall, 35 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you see him, please call law enforcement immediately.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide more updates as they become available.