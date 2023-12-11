MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A silver alert has been issued for 66-year-old Ronald Sprewer in Raleigh on Monday by the Memphis Police Department.

MPD says that Sprewer was last seen in the area of Sherrycrest Cove wearing a blue University of Memphis sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Ronald Sprewer (Courtesy of The Memphis Police Department)

He is described as 5 foot, 11 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. He is bald and has brown eyes.

Sprewer also has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance, police say.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Ronald Sprewer, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS (2677) or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.