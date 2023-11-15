MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A missing endangered person alert was issued for a Frayser man after he threatened to kill everyone and jumped out of a car, running away.

According to the Memphis Police Department, on Tuesday, 36-year-old Christopher Pate was last seen at 8:30 p.m. walking southbound on I-240 near the Madison exit.

Christopher Pate (Photo courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

Pate’s caregiver stated that he had just been released from the Delta Medical Hospital the same day. Police say she was driving in the car with Pate when he made the threats to kill everyone.

That is when Pate exited the car in North Memphis near Jackson Avenue and Breedlove Street.

Pate is on medication and is also diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.

He is 5’5 tall and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Christopher Pate, please call 901-545-2577.