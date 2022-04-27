MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Wednesday afternoon for a woman who they believe took her newborn son from the hospital before he was released.

Police say Monique Bradley is believed to have taken her two-day-old son, Mason McThune, from Regional One hospital prior to the child being released from the hospital’s care.

Bradley is described as a 40-year-old female approximately 5’8″, 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gold bonnet on her head, a black jacket, a blue shirt, and black pants.

Monique Bradley (photo provided by MPD)

If you have any information on their whereabouts, contact Memphis Police at (901)-545-2677.